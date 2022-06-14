China lifts 2-yr Covid visa ban on Indians

BEIJING: China has announced plans to provide visas to Indian professionals and their families stranded in India for over two years following the strict visa restrictions imposed by Beijing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Separately, China is also processing requests of thousands of Indian students studying in Chinese universities who have conveyed their interest to re-join their colleges and universities. On Monday, the Chinese Embassy in India updated its COVID-19 visa policy after over two years to accept applications of foreign nationals and their accompanying family members wanting to go to China for resumption of work.

It is a big relief for hundreds of Indian professionals and their families who are stuck back home since 2020.

Last month, a number of Indian professionals based in China urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to press Beijing to allow their stranded families to return. Besides the Indians, the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi said family members of Chinese citizens and foreigners with Chinese permanent residence permits going to China for family reunions or visiting relatives can apply for visas.

Besides Indians some of whom have Chinese spouses, many Chinese employees working for various companies were also stranded in India due to Beijing’s blanket visa bans and flight cancellations. However, visas for tourism and private purposes remain suspended, the Chinese Embassy said.