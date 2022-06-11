World
Zelensky says Ukraine is 'definitely going to prevail in this war'
Speaking from an undisclosed location in Kyiv, Zelensky told delegates at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore that his country was unable to export enough food because of a Russian blockade, and that the world would face "an acute and severe food crisis and famine."
KYIV: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that his country would "definitely prevail in this war that Russia has started".
Speaking from an undisclosed location in Kyiv, Zelensky told delegates at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore that his country was unable to export enough food because of a Russian blockade, and that the world would face "an acute and severe food crisis and famine."