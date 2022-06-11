Zelensky says Ukraine is 'definitely going to prevail in this war'
Speaking from an undisclosed location in Kyiv, Zelensky told delegates at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore that his country was unable to export enough food because of a Russian blockade, and that the world would face "an acute and severe food crisis and famine."
Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that his country would "definitely prevail in this war that Russia has started".

