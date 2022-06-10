World

Brazil confirms first monkeypox case

The virus was detected in a 41-year-old man who recently travelled to Spain and Portugal, the city's health secretariat said in a statement.
SAO PAULO: Brazil on Thursday confirmed the country's first case of Monkeypox in the city of Sao Paulo, according to local health authorities.

The patient is currently in isolation at the Emilio Ribas Public Hospital, while his recent contacts are being monitored.

Another suspected monkeypox case being investigated in Sao Paulo involves a 26-year-old woman, who is now hospitalized, said the secretariat.

