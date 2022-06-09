Unidentified drone crashes in Iraq’s Kurdistan, injures 3

BAGHDAD: An unidentified drone crashed on Wednesday in the north of Erbil, capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan, wounding three people, the regional Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) said in a statement.

The drone exploded at 9:35 p.m. local time (1835 GMT) after it crashed in a restaurant in Erbil, some 375 km north of the capital Baghdad, the CTS statement said.

The explosion also caused damage to the restaurant building and several nearby civilian cars, it added.

Meanwhile, Saman Barzanji, health minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, told reporters that only minor injuries were sustained by the wounded.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident but bombing by rockets or drones by militias occurs frequently in the Kurdistan region.