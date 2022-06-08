Bajwa asks Pak Army commanders to maintain 'operational preparedness'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday asked his senior commanders to maintain ''operational preparedness'' due to the peculiar regional security environment.

Gen Bajwa, who chaired the 80th Formation Commanders’ Conference at the army’s General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, ''laid special emphasis on maintaining high standards of operational preparedness in the wake of evolving geo-strategic milieu,'' the army said in a statement.

He said the army being a professional institution shall always fulfil its responsibilities towards security, integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan as a sacred duty.

The conference was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders of the Pakistan Army.

Earlier, the participants were briefed on professional matters, national security challenges and response measures.