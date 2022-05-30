No survivors in Nepal plane crash; 14 bodies found

KATHMANDU: No survivors have been found from the Tara Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal's mountainous Mustang district on Sunday with 22 people on board, including four Indians, according to Nepalese media reports on Monday.

The turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane belonging to Tara Air went missing on Sunday morning in a mountainous region in Nepal and had four Indian nationals, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers, besides a three-member Nepali crew.

Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority said 14 bodies have been found.