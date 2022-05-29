Nepal plane gone missing with 22 on board found

CHENNAI: A small airplane with 22 people on board flying on a popular tourist route was missing in Nepal's mountains on Sunday. The Aircraft found at Kowang of Mustang, the status of the aircraft is yet to be ascertained: Tribhuvan International Airport chief.

According to the information given by the locals to the Nepal Army, the Tara Air plane crashed at the mouth of the Lamche river under the landslide of Manapathi Himal. Nepal Army is moving towards the site from the ground and air route, said Army spokesperson Narayan Silwal.