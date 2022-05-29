Nepal plane gone missing with 22 on board found

CHENNAI: A small airplane with 22 people on board flying on a popular tourist route was missing in Nepal's mountains on Sunday. The Aircraft found at Kowang of Mustang, the status of the aircraft is yet to be ascertained: Tribhuvan International Airport chief.
According to the information given by the locals to the Nepal Army, the Tara Air plane crashed at the mouth of the Lamche river under the landslide of Manapathi Himal. Nepal Army is moving towards the site from the ground and air route, said Army spokesperson Narayan Silwal.
The Twin Otter 9N-AET plane belonging to Nepal's Tara Air took off at 10:15 am from Pokhara, and lost contact with the control tower 15 minutes later, according to an airline spokesperson.
''Tara Air flight 9NAET that took off from Pokhara at 9.55 AM today with 22 people on board, including 4 Indians, has gone missing. A search and rescue operation is on. The embassy is in touch with their family. Our emergency hotline number:+977-9851107021,'' the Indian embassy in Nepal tweeted.
The airline has issued the list of passengers, which identified four Indians as Ashok Kumar Tripathi, Dhanush Tripathi, Ritika Tripathi, and Vaibhawi Tripathi.