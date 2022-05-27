Traders, industry leaders slam Pak govt for fuel prices hike

KARACHI: Trade and industry leaders of Pakistan have slammed the Shehbaz Sharif government for increasing the petrol and diesel prices by PKR 30 per litre causing a surge in the cost of production in the country.

Zubair Motiwalla, from the Chairman Businessmen Group of Pakistan (BMG), has anticipated a surge in production cost by 5-7 per cent due to the increase in petroleum price, reported Dawn newspaper.

He added that the rise in petroleum rates will heavily impact the retail prices of goods, making the lives of the common man more miserable owing to the rising cost of living.

"The jump of Rs 30 per litre in petrol and diesel will be difficult for the people and the industry to absorb," Dawn newspaper quoted Motiwalla saying.

In addition, he mentioned that the Pakistan government should have increased the rates of petroleum in phases.