China supports Russia expanding BRICS bloc

Riyadh and Buenos Aires have shown interest in BRICS activities.
China supports Russia expanding BRICS bloc
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
BEIJING: China, which is holding the rotating Presidency of BRICS bloc this year, said on Friday that it actively supports the expansion of the five-member group, a day after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Saudi Arabia and Argentina desired to join the grouping. Riyadh and Buenos Aires have shown interest in BRICS activities. Lavrov said, “The interest in it (BRICS) is shown by our Saudi friends and Argentina, which stated the desire to become a full-fledged BRICS member, coming from the mouth of its (Argentina) Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero.”

