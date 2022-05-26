Texas student caught with firearms after deadly shooting

TEXAS: A student in the US state of Texas was caught with firearms outside a high school a day after a deadly shooting at a school in Uvalde killed 19 students and two teachers, media reports said on Wednesday (local time).

Police arrested a suspect walking towards a Richardson high school in Texas with what appeared to be a rifle. This comes a day after an 18-year-old shooter had killed over a dozen students.

“On May 25, 2022, at 10:55 AM, the Richardson Police Department received a phone call from a business in the 1500 block of East Spring Valley Road reporting a male holding what appeared to be a rifle. The male was last seen walking towards Berkner High School, located at 1600 East Spring Valley Road,” the Richardson Police Department said in a news release.

Within minutes of the call being dispatched, numerous police officers from various units within the Richardson Police Department responded to Berkner High School and initiated a search and investigation into this incident. Nearby schools were notified of the police activity.

Based on the information provided, Police officers were able to identify the male suspect as a juvenile student of Berkner High School. The suspect was located inside Berkner High School, but no weapons were found.

Further investigation led to the discovery of a vehicle used by the suspect in the parking lot of 1551 East Spring Valley Road. Inside the vehicle, officers observed what appeared to be an AK-47 style pistol and a replica AR-15 style Orbeez rifle.

“The juvenile suspect was arrested and charged with Unlawful Carrying Weapons in a Weapon-Free School Zone, T.P.C. 46.02, a State Jail Felony. No further information is being released on the suspect due to his age,” the Police said.

The head of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) asked on Wednesday: how many more children will die before leaders act?