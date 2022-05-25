Texas shooting: Priyanka & Madhavan call for solution to end violence

MUMBAI: The gruesome shooting at a Texas elementary school evoked reactions from film personalities across the globe with Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and R Madhavan urging the US government to find a solution to end rampant gun violence in the country.

An 18-year-old gunman in body armour massacred at least 21 people, including 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Texas state. The youth opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde town, Texas, 134 km from San Antonio, at about 11.30 am on Tuesday before he was killed by law enforcement, officials said.

Expressing her anger over the massacre, Gomez, who is a Texas native, asked if children were not safe at school, where were they safe.

Today in my home state of Texas 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education. A teacher killed doing her job; an invaluable yet sadly under appreciated job... she tweeted.