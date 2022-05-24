'Listen to voices of ASEAN, South Asia, Indo-Pacific' Japanese PM

"A grave incident which has fundamentally shaken the rules-based international order has taken place since we met last September. The Russian invasion of Ukraine challenges the principles which are enshrined in the United Nations Charter. We should never ever allow a similar incident to happen in the Indo-Pacific region," PM Kishida said.

He also urged the international community to listen to the voices of Asia. "We should also listen to the voices of the country in the Asean, South Asia as well as the Pacific Island countries so as to further advance corporation in solving issues facing the region," PM Kishida said.

The Japanese Prime Minister appreciated the Quad Leaders' meet and its commitment to the core values of the grouping.