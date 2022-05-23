Adani, Nundy among most influential in TIME’s list

NEW YORK: Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani and advocate Karuna Nundy have been named by TIME magazine on Monday as among the 100 Most Influential People of 2022.

The list includes US President Joe Biden, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and others.

On Nundy, it says that she is not just a lawyer but also a “public activist who bravely uses her voice both inside and outside the courtroom to bring about change.