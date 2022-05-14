Lankan crisis: Wickremesinghe calls for bipartisanship as Cabinet takes shape

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday appointed four members of the ruling party to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's Cabinet, including G L Peiris as the Foreign Minister, even as the premier called for bipartisanship to tackle the island's crippling economic crisis.

Dinesh Gunawardena has been sworn in as the Minister of Public administration, Peiris as the Foreign Minister, Prasanna Ranatunga as the Minister of Urban Development and housing and Kanchana Wijesekara as the Minister of Power and Energy.

It was the first appointment of an all-party interim government announced by the embattled President.

All four appointees came from Rajapaksa's Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party.

Peiris was also the Foreign Minister in the former Mahinda Rajapaksa-led Cabinet.

The SLPP has decided to offer crucial support to Wickremesinghe, who has just one seat in Parliament, to help him prove a majority in the House.

Most of the Opposition parties in Sri Lanka announced that they would not be joining the interim government led by Wickremesinghe.

Wickremesinghe in a letter to the main Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa asked him to help in tackling the economic crisis by supporting the Wickremesinghe premiership.

Premadasa had made a last-ditch effort to be the prime minister ahead of Wickremesinghe.

Wickremesinghe asked Premadasa to forget political differences in the task of rebuilding the economy to stabilise the country.