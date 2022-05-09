Sri Lankan Prime Minister Rajapaksa resigns amid violent clashes
CHENNAI: Amid raging protests in Sri Lanka due to the ongoing economic crisis, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had stepped down according to local media.

Sri Lankan authorities on Monday imposed a nationwide curfew and Army troops were deployed in the capital after pro-government groups attacked protesters outside embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office, leaving at least 23 people injured.

Curfew was imposed islandwide with immediate effect until further notice, a police spokesperson was quoted as saying by the local media.

