Sri Lankan Prime Minister Rajapaksa resigns amid violent clashes
Curfew was imposed island-wide with immediate effect until further notice, a police spokesperson was quoted as saying by the local media.
CHENNAI: Amid raging protests in Sri Lanka due to the ongoing economic crisis, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had stepped down according to local media.
Sri Lankan authorities on Monday imposed a nationwide curfew and Army troops were deployed in the capital after pro-government groups attacked protesters outside embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office, leaving at least 23 people injured.
