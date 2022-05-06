Anti-government protest strike in Sri Lanka shuts schools, businesses

COLOMBO: Thousands of shops, schools and businesses closed on Friday as public and private sector workers in Sri Lanka went on strike, demanding the president and the government step down for their mishandling of the island's worst financial crisis in decades.

Hit hard by the pandemic, rising oil prices, and tax cuts by the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka has been left with as little as $50 million in usable foreign reserves, the country's finance minister said this week. Shortages of imported food, fuel, and medicines have led to more than a month of sporadically violent anti-government protests. On Friday, shops were shuttered in major cities around the country, and commuters were left stranded as private bus and train operators joined the strike.

The main train station in Colombo's commercial capital was closed on Friday morning and only public buses were operational at the terminal nearby. Healthcare workers also joined the strike, though emergency services remained operational.