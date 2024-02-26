"Went in water": Food delivery company's witty response to a customer's fish fry order

CHENNAI: Food delivery company Zomato's customer service stands out for its witty and engaging approach on social media. The company's adept use of humor in responding to customer queries adds a refreshing and entertaining dimension to its online presence. A recent interaction on Zomato's social media platform has become a viral sensation, drawing laughter and admiration from users.

The amusing exchange unfolded between a customer named Ritika and Zomato's social media team, incorporating the popular Instagram game "Ek Machli pani me Gayi."

Ritika had ordered a single fish fry, and in a playful twist, Zomato's social media team responded with a clever "Paani mein gayi," adding a humorous touch to the conversation.

The banter quickly gained traction and captured the attention of netizens.

Quick on the uptake, Ritika responded in good spirits with a playful "Chappak," ensuring the jovial banter stayed lively. Zomato shared the screenshot of this exchange on Twitter, where it gained significant traction, accumulating over 300,000 views.

Netizens praised Zomato's sense of humor, with one humorously noting, "Prepaid order tha toh - Paise, Paani mai gaye Chapak, chapak," highlighting the comedic aspect.



Another expressed satisfaction with Zomato, saying, "You guys are simply fantastic. Happy to be your shareholder," reflecting positive sentiments toward the company.

Amidst the praise, one user declared Zomato as the victor of the trend, while another appreciated the playful dialogue between the customer and Zomato's customer care team, recognizing it as a refreshing change.

In essence, the amusing exchange underscores the influence of social media in fostering light-hearted connections and bringing joy to people's lives.

Zomato's playful approach and clever responses continue to captivate and entertain its audience across various online platforms.