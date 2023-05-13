Last-minute ideas to celebrate Mother's day
CHENNAI: If you haven’t planned anything special for your mother yet on Mother’s Day (May 14), don’t worry! We’re here to help. DT Next has curated a list of hassle-free ideas to make this day memorable for your mother without any stress or complications.
Cook a heartwarming meal
Show your love by preparing a delicious meal for your mother. Choose her favourite dish or a special recipe that holds significance for your family. Set the table nicely, light some candles, and create a cozy atmosphere for a memorable dining experience.
Gift a spa experience
Treat your mother with an incredible spa day because who doesn’t love a little pampering? A spa gift coupon is the perfect way to let her indulge in a luxurious and rejuvenating experience. Allow her to soak in all the goodness of relaxation and self-care at a spa of her choice.
Handmade gifts
Tap into your creativity and make a heartfelt card or a personalised gift for your mother. Write a thoughtful message, create a collage of memorable photos, or craft something unique that will cherish. It’s the efforts and the personal touch that will make it extra special.
TV series marathon
Choose a selection of captivating shows to enjoy with your mother and spend the day indulging in a TV series marathon together. Enhance the experience by ordering your mom’s favourite food from her preferred restaurant. It’s an excellent opportunity to unwind, strengthen bonds, and share moments of relaxation and entertainment.
Host a tea party
With Mother’s Day falling on a Sunday, why not throw a tea party for your mother and her close friends in the city? Transform your house terrace, balcony, or backyard into a cheerful gathering space. Let the guests relax, sip tea, and relish the day while sharing stories and cherishing each other’s company.
