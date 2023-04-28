International Dance Day: From boosting confidence to improving flexibility

NEW DELHI: Some call it artistic expression while others view it as a stress-buster. ‘Dance’ can be defined as movements of the body in sync and it’s a celebration of physicality.

Every year, April 29 is celebrated as International Dance Day. The birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre (1727-1810), creator of modern ballet, has been observed as International Dance Day since 1982.

The intention of the International Dance Day is to celebrate dance, revel in the universality of this art form across all political, cultural and ethnic barriers, and bring people together with a common language – dance. Every year a message from an outstanding choreographer or dancer is circulated throughout the world. The author of the message is selected by the International Dance Committee of ITI and the Executive Council of ITI. The message is translated into numerous languages and circulated globally.

Dance has many health benefits too. Ahead of this International dance day, let’s check them one by one…