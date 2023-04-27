DT Health: Unhealthy liver can cause hyperthermia

Dr Neelamekam Thoppa Kapali, head of department, Gastro & Minimal Access Surgery, Fortis Malar Hospital says, “Alcohol can harm liver cells and promote inflammation, leading to fatty infiltration. Those with fatty livers should use alcohol very sparingly. Menopausal hot flashes and excessive perspiration can both be considerably reduced or eliminated by cutting back on alcohol. Liver scarring can occur over several years from moderate to heavy alcohol consumption. He added that the main contributor to liver issues is a poor diet. The worst offenders are white wheat products and sugar; you should limit these in your diet. The best foods for liver recovery are raw vegetables and fruits. Consuming a lot of vegetables and protein is crucial since it lowers hunger and cravings, assists with abdominal weight loss, and keeps blood sugar levels consistent.