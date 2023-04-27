DT Health: Unhealthy liver can cause hyperthermia
CHENNAI: Exhaustion may also be a symptom of a sick liver. There is a low level of awareness of this among people. The liver is an extremely active organ. It has more functions than any other organ in your body. If your liver is fatty, inflammatory, or slow, it will struggle to perform its activities and, as a result, it will overheat in the process. Your liver’s key functions include detoxification and fat burning.
Many postmenopausal women seek hormone replacement therapy from their doctor because they think that estrogen insufficiency alone is the only factor contributing to their hot flashes. Usually, improving their liver health helps them feel better during menopause.
One of the great features of enhanced liver function is the reduction of exhaustion and excessive perspiration. This can be achieved with simple dietary and lifestyle changes. Due to the size of the liver, when it is overworked, the body becomes exhausted. The exhausted body responds by over-sweating to reduce body temperature and increase toxin excretion.
Dr Neelamekam Thoppa Kapali, head of department, Gastro & Minimal Access Surgery, Fortis Malar Hospital says, “Alcohol can harm liver cells and promote inflammation, leading to fatty infiltration. Those with fatty livers should use alcohol very sparingly. Menopausal hot flashes and excessive perspiration can both be considerably reduced or eliminated by cutting back on alcohol. Liver scarring can occur over several years from moderate to heavy alcohol consumption. He added that the main contributor to liver issues is a poor diet. The worst offenders are white wheat products and sugar; you should limit these in your diet. The best foods for liver recovery are raw vegetables and fruits. Consuming a lot of vegetables and protein is crucial since it lowers hunger and cravings, assists with abdominal weight loss, and keeps blood sugar levels consistent.
Doctors suggest that every meal should include protein. Poultry, seafood, meat, nuts, seeds, whey protein powder, legumes, and dairy products are all excellent sources of protein. Margarine and vegetable oils can aggravate liver inflammation. Dr Neelamekam says that one should choose a liver tonic that includes B vitamins, antioxidants, and sulfur-rich amino acids based on doctor’s recommendation. The most effective liver detoxifier and potent anti-inflammatory is glutathione. You require more of it if your liver is fatty.
