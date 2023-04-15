‘Hydrate for health’

Dr Sharmatha Kumar, consultant dermatologist, SIMS Hospital, says, “Skin damage and allergies are also common during summer. Dehydration should not be considered as a minor thing because it can become dangerous very quickly, even for the skin.”

As the temperature is favourable for fungal or yeast infection, the focus must be on hygiene and hydration. The allergy exacerbations are also common in summer.

“The current trend of having a sun tan can prove to be disastrous as there is no such thing as a safe tan. In medical terms, a sun tan is a result of the body’s defence mechanism against the scorching sunlight. However, the risk of getting one’s skin burnt cannot go unnoticed, resulting in erythema, showcasing evident signs of UV exposure and skin damage,” she explains.

A good skincare regimen is crucial. So, invest in products that have ingredients like vitamin C and niacinamide, and are alcohol-free while also ensuring it suits your skin.

“I cannot stress the importance of hydration and maintaining a healthy diet regularly. If all the self-care does not improve the skin, it is pivotal to seek medical attention,” adds Dr Sharmatha.

To prevent skin damage, avoid dark-coloured clothes and keep your skin covered to protect it against sun. People with sensitive skin or dry skin face problems due to various infections. Usually, sweat glands can also develop infection as follicles can be clogged, so it’s advised to bathe twice, and avoid dust exposure.

Water-borne diseases