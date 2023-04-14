Vax for kids: Myths and facts
CHENNAI: Vaccines are an essential tool for preventing the spread of infectious diseases. Immunisation can protect children from diseases that can cause health complications or worse. However, many myths and misconceptions surround vaccinations, which can lead to hesitancy among parents.
The vaccine myths
Can cause autism: This is a common myth that has been debunked by numerous studies. The idea that vaccines cause autism is not supported by any scientific data.
Not necessary: Vaccines are crucial for protecting children from preventable diseases. Without vaccines, children are at risk of developing serious health complications.
Serious side effects: Like all medications, vaccines can cause side effects, but they are usually mild and short-lived. Serious side effects are rare.
Natural immunity: Natural immunity may provide protection against some diseases, but it comes at a high cost. Many diseases can cause serious health complications.
Facts about jabs
Highly safe: Vaccines are thoroughly tested and monitored for safety before being approved for use. The safety testing process involves multiple stages of clinical trials and rigorous review by regulatory agencies. The vast majority of individuals who take jabs experience only minor side effects, such as soreness at the injection site or a mild fever, which are normal and temporary.
Effective: Vaccines have been proven to be highly effective in preventing the spread of infectious diseases. Vaccines work by stimulating the body’s immune system to recognize and fight off specific pathogens, such as viruses or bacteria and prevent infections.
Protection: When a large proportion of the population is vaccinated against a disease, it creates herd immunity, which makes it difficult for the disease to spread from person to person. This helps to protect individuals who are unable to receive vaccines, such as those with weakened systems, as well as those who have not yet been vaccinated, such as young children.
Highly necessary: Vaccines are essential for preventing resurgence of diseases that were once common and deadly.
Recommendations: Experts review the available scientific evidence and make recommendations for vaccination based on the risks and benefits.
