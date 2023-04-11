High stress may raise risk of cognitive problems post age 45: Study

NEW YORK: High levels of stress among people aged 45 years or older can raise their risk of developing cognitive impairment, finds a study.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines cognitive impairment as when a person has trouble remembering, learning new things, concentrating, or making decisions that affect their everyday life. Cognitive impairment ranges from mild to severe.

"The study could have important clinical applications, such as regular screening for stress among high-risk older adults when they present with cognitive decline in primary care," wrote researchers from universities of Emory, Drexel, Alabama and Texas, in the paper.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, included 24,448 people, and researchers used standardised testing to determine each participant's cognitive status.

Their stress level -- involving feelings or situations beyond their ability to cope -- was self-assessed; about 23 per cent of the participants reported high levels of stress.

The findings also showed that cognitive decline was greater among the most stressed participants, regardless of age, race or sex.

Cognitive impairment is also a key feature of Alzheimer's disease and other dementias.

The researchers suggested more studies to explore the underlying mechanisms for this observed association and to develop screening programmes and targeted interventions to reduce stress among older adults at risk of cognitive impairment.

Previous studies have linked chronic stress with various physical and mental health problems, including anxiety, depression, headaches, heart disease, high blood pressure, sleep problems and more.