City hospital helps hypo anaemic patient recover
CHENNAI: A 53-year-old female from Nanganallur, Chennai was referred to Rela Hospitals in the month of October 2022 for poor intake of food for many weeks.
“When we received the patient, she was a case of severe weight loss, not responding to any oral feeds, had excessive swelling in her lower limbs, and was totally malnourished. She also had extreme abdominal distention. Post clinical evaluations and diagnostics, it was evident that she was a clear case of severe protein-calorie malnutrition,” said Dr Jimmy Prabhakaran, Senior Consultant of Internal Medicine at Rela Hospital.
“The key challenge was to improve her protein levels. We had to gradually improve the levels and bring them to a manageable level of 2.5 plus. Her protein level which should normally be 3.5 was only 1.3. Such situations are called hypo anaemia,” he added.
She was only weighing around 37 kg and her neurological and serology parameters were normal. “Her hemoglobin levels, Vitamin B12, and iron deficiency anemia when tested was quite low. She also developed difficulty in her breathing and post a bronchoscopy test, and it was found there was a total collapse of her lungs,” said Dr Jimmy
She was diagnosed with Tuberculosis upon further investigations, and the Anti Tuberculosis Treatment (ATT) was started,” said Dr Benhur Joel, consultant pulmonologist at Rela Hospital.
At the time of her discharge, the patient had regained her natural weight and now weighs 54 kg. She looks healthy and there are no signs of anaemia.
