DT Health: Healthy eating aids in prevention of tuberculosis

Vitamins A, C, E, and D3 are key micronutrients for a healthy immune system. Vitamin D is plentiful in seafood. Yellow and orange fruits and vegetables, including carrot, orange, mango, papaya, sweet pumpkin, and papaya, are among the foods high in Vitamin A.

Amla, sweet lime, orange, tomato, kiwi, and guava all contain Vitamin C. Oils from vegetables, nuts, and seeds also contain Vitamin E.

Consuming a lot of foods high in antioxidants protects the body by destroying dangerous oxygen molecules known as free radicals. Consume a lot of antioxidant foods.