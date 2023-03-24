DT Health: Healthy eating aids in prevention of tuberculosis
By PV Ishathri, Dietician, Fortis Hospital
CHENNAI: Mycobacterium tuberculosis is the bacterium that causes tuberculosis. Once TB has infected a person, it begins to weaken their immune system and manifests all the symptoms, including weight loss, appetite loss, a persistent cough, exhaustion, a fever, chills, and coughing up blood or phlegm.
Micronutrient deficits and protein energy malnutrition (PEM) raise the chance of developing tuberculosis.
The prevention of symptoms and management of tuberculosis is aided by proper nutrition. It causes a decrease in appetite, nutritional malabsorption, micronutrient malabsorption, and altered metabolism in tuberculosis patients, all of which contribute to wasting.
It’s important to have a balanced diet and have extra energy to heal and get rid of the symptoms with the aid of various drugs, rather than only consuming high amounts of protein.
To satisfy the body’s nutrient needs, pick a variety of dietary sources. Foods high in calories, protein, vitamins A, C, and E, the B Complex, and other micronutrients like copper, magnesium, selenium, and zinc should be your first choice. Eating a protein-rich diet can help to improve immunological function.
Vitamins A, C, E, and D3 are key micronutrients for a healthy immune system. Vitamin D is plentiful in seafood. Yellow and orange fruits and vegetables, including carrot, orange, mango, papaya, sweet pumpkin, and papaya, are among the foods high in Vitamin A.
Amla, sweet lime, orange, tomato, kiwi, and guava all contain Vitamin C. Oils from vegetables, nuts, and seeds also contain Vitamin E.
Consuming a lot of foods high in antioxidants protects the body by destroying dangerous oxygen molecules known as free radicals. Consume a lot of antioxidant foods.
