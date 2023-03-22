When Rheumatoid Arthritis affects your lungs

What is an Interstitial Lung Disease?

ILDs are a group of conditions with diverse causations having in common a reduction in lung size due to fibrosis that usually worsens with time. RA is one of the more common causes of an ILD. There are several types of ILD patterns and treatment, prognosis and natural history differ according to the ILD pattern.

A patient with ILD develops breathlessness on exertion, initially on running or walking fast, especially up an incline. It progresses with time and, ultimately, even activities of daily living such as dressing, taking a bath, or even taking food cause breathlessness. The oxygen levels in the blood decrease, in the early stages of exertion, and later, even at rest. These patients require home oxygen to keep their oxygen in the normal range. Dry cough is the other major symptom. Patients with ILD sometimes get sudden flare-ups, called acute exacerbations, that acutely worsen respiratory failure and carry a high risk of mortality.

Males, smokers, those with a long history of joint disease, more active joint disease, and older age are more prone to develop ILD but many patients of RA with none of these risk factors can also develop ILD.