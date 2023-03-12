What kind of diet should be taken before exams and why?

With exams round the corner, good health is imperative and food plays an important role. Many types of food can also cause gastritis, abdominal discomfort and bloating. Some varieties of food can cause sleepiness and lethargy. Hence, what is most important is the type and the quantity of food that has to be taken before exams. What is the correct type of food that can be taken before exams and during the exam period?

There are certain kinds of food that increase alertness, enhance memory retention, and can increase energy levels and general wellbeing of your child. Healthy food choices on exam day include protein-rich foods such as eggs, nuts, cottage cheese and yoghurt. A good breakfast combination for Indians, vegetable rich poha, or oats with nuts, fruits like bananas, apples, pears, papaya, chikoo may be given. Ragi/ sooji idli or dosa can also be given. Dry fruits and nuts are also concentrated sources of energy.

Yoghurt is not only high in protein but is also a good probiotic and helps in maintaining the gut flora preventing gastritis , abdominal bloating and discomfort. It is best to avoid carbohydrates and oily food as they will induce sleep and cause gastritis. Nutritionists suggest the intake of oranges, bananas, apples and grapes and leafy vegetables to reduce their stress.