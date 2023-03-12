The go-to places in the city for a protein-packed meal

CHENNAI: To the aspiring gym rats in Chennai, it is important to remember that the diet and the calorie intake post workout is as important as your workout regime. We require double the amount of protein (in grams) from your body wait, which helps in muscle recovery as well as performance enhancement to push your limits at the gym. While protein foods are 2x more expensive than carbs or junk foods, we handpick a few restaurants in the city where you get your required calories at an affordable rate.

Lean On Me, Nungambakkam

This place is just a few metres away from Gemini Flyover. Located on the busy Nungambakkam High Road opposite Parsn Complex, Lean On Me, has options for dine in, take away and even a 10-day package. Their meal options are conducive for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. While a single veg meal costs Rs 300 on order, non-vegetarian meal costs Rs 325. If you choose to order, the restaurant charges Rs 60. For vegetarians, their Soya Kheema Roll with Salad is a must-try while pollotarians would love Pesto Spaghetti with Grilled Chicken. Seafood lovers can go for a Wasabi Tuna poke bowl with Quinoa that provides 564 Kcal. Their 10-day 10 Meal package for veg meals cost Rs 2,500 + Rs 600 for delivery while their non-veg meal plan costs Rs 2,750+ Rs 600 for delivery. The delivery charge is where you feel a pinch in your pocket. But it is worth it.

D.I.E.T Carry, Thoraipakkam

People living on OMR and ECR do not have to feel left out. D.I.E.T Carry in Thoraipakkam have protein-packed meal options as low as Rs 150. You get 200 gm of chicken breast, along with walnuts and dry fruits. The package also includes broccoli and lettuce. Their 1500 kcal vegetarian package that costs Rs 220 comes with a 200 gm soya paneer, along with sprouts and brown rice.

Sweetsoul Buddha Bowls, Alwarpet

You are most likely to miss this place often until you stop by the Music Academy signal on TTK Road in Alwarpet. Situated inside Raj Park Hotel, the restaurant boasts of several high-protein and carb options that are highly affordable. Their Golden Bliss package, which costs Rs 295 has curried lentils, cauliflower rice, pumpkin seeds and purple cabbage. There is good news for sweet tooth as well. Try their chia puddings in three different flavours, cocoa, peanut and mango that contain 7 grams of protein.