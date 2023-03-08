Fun and safe ways to celebrate Holi with fur babies

NEW DELHI: Holi is a joyous festival of colours, music, and delicious food that people of all ages celebrate with great enthusiasm in India. As a pet owner, you can make Holi even more special by involving your furry friends in the festivities. However, it's essential to ensure that your pets are safe and comfortable during the celebration.

As pet owners, we love to involve our furry friends in our festivities, but it's important to remember that their safety and well-being should always come first. When celebrating Holi with pets, make sure to use safe and natural colours, supervise them closely, and provide them with a quiet and comfortable space to relax if needed. By taking these simple precautions, you can ensure that your pets enjoy the celebrations as much as you do.

Here are some fun and safe ways to involve your pets in your Holi celebrations:

Use natural colours: Traditional colours contain chemicals that can be harmful to pets if ingested or inhaled. Instead, opt for natural colours made from flowers, fruits, and vegetables. You can make your own natural colours at home or buy them from a pet-friendly store.