Celebrate Holi 2023 with these 5 delectable traditional delicacies

NEW DELHI: With Holi 2023 finally here, celebrations for the festival are in full motion. While the air is filled with the vibrant colours of gulal, there is a feeling of enthusiasm among Indians, as they celebrate the auspicious festival of colours with their friends and family. However, with the vibrant colours of gulal making the air jazzy, Holi is also a festival when people savour a gamut of scrumptious sweet dishes as the festival cannot be considered complete without its traditional food and beverages.

On this day, houses are filled with the delicious aroma of sweet and scrumptious sweet delicacies, which add a spark to the festival celebration. Gujiyas, Malpuas, Dahi Bhallas, and a lot more of these mouth-watering traditional treats are sure to satisfy your taste buds.

So, if you are planning to treat your family members to Holi's special sweet delicacies or enjoy some by yourself, then here are some traditional food items that are a must-try on this festive occasion.

Malpua

Malpua is a traditional Indian sweet. It is a pancake-like dish, fried in ghee and soaked in sugar syrup. Its batter includes coconut, flour, milk, and dry fruits, while cardamom provides a touch of flavour. Malpua has silky flavours, made with simple ingredients. You must try this with rabdi if you want a wholesome experience!!