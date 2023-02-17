DT Health: Breast cancer awareness needed for early detection

CHENNAI: Breast cancer is a frightening thought for many women, with 1,78,000 new cases diagnosed each year. According to estimates, over half of all incidences of breast cancer occur in women who do not have any known risk factors for the disease other than being female and aging (over 40 years).

Age, being overweight, drinking too much alcohol in a harmful way, having a family history of breast cancer, having been exposed to radiation, having had children, smoking, taking hormone therapy after menopause and having a family history of breast cancer are all things that can increase the risk, say experts.

Dr P Jovita M Martin Daniel, Consultant Medical Oncologist at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre says that although taking care of all risk factors for breast cancer can lower your chances of getting this disease, it’s still crucial to spread awareness and promote early detection.

“There are plenty of ways to raise awareness, like joining legislative campaigns and community outreach programmes. These programmes help educate people on the importance of regular check-ups and mammograms and also ensure that people have access to all the resources needed for treatment. The ultimate goal is to eliminate any obstacles, like not having insurance or transportation, that might stop someone from getting the care they deserve,” she said.

A breast cancer diagnosis may seem overwhelming, but the good news is that it’s treatable! There are many options for treatment, including a combination of radiotherapy, surgery, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and hormone therapy.

Advanced treatments today are shorter and easier to administer. Complex cases can be handled effectively. The latest breakthrough for HER2-positive breast cancer patients is the combination of two chemotherapy drugs. “In contrast to hours of chemotherapy, the injectable takes only 5-8 minutes to administer in the patient’s thigh. Healthcare providers in low-resource settings can administer this fixed-dose combination, reducing clinic time. It is simple to use, increases patient confidence, reduces costs and saves time for patients, carers, doctors, and nurses,” added Dr Jovita.