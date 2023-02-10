DT Health: Keep a tab on children’s mental health in exam season

Recognise that, like a rubber band, your child has a capacity and saturation point. It depends on the size of the rubber band on how far it can be stretched, like that similarly the child’s mind has a certain amount of elasticity to stretch, but only to a point where it can be tolerated before cutting off. “Parents should not command or treat them as if they were prisoners and avoid comparing their marks with the fellow students,” said Mumtaj Begam, counselling psychologist, Fortis Hospitals.