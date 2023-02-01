Need more awareness on eye related cancers, say experts

CHENNAI: While all kinds of cancer prevention is being highlighted, eyes cancer needs more awareness. Experts say that annual eye tests are important for early detection of Cancer in eyes and other organs.

Experts say that there is a lack of awareness among the public about the prevalence of eye cancers as the rate is comparatively low.

Two of the most common types of eye cancers are retinoblastoma, the cancer that starts in the retina, and uveal melanoma, the ones that affect the uvea, the source of blood flow to the eye.

People must immediately test their eyes when there is sudden vision loss, unresolved pain or swelling or moles or lid ulcers, say experts. "Annual eye tests for cancer are important, especially for people with genetic predispositions and those who are subjected to prolonged UV exposure, for the early detection and treatment of cancers of the eyes.

Eye tests can also detect cancer in blood and other body parts including skin, lungs, and breast, as these types of cancer can quickly spread to the eyes, because parts of the eyes are highly vascular, having a large number of blood vessels," said Dr Dhivya Ashok Kumar, Senior Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital.

Retinoblastoma usually comes to children and the average age at diagnosis is 18 months, while Uveal Melanoma is common among the adults - 45-55 years is the average age group in which this cancer is diagnosed. "People do not think of the eyes when they think of cancer. Though eye cancers are not among the top forms of cancers, unlike the cancers of breast, lung, mouth, cervix, or tongue, their prevalence pose a significant threat to a section of the population," she said.

Talking about the at-risk population, Dr Dhivya Ashok Kumar, Senior Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital said, "People who have a family history of eye cancer, patients with skin diseases like xeroderma pigmentosa and other forms of cancer, and the immunocompromised like the HIV infected form the majority of the at-risk group for eye cancers.

Similarly, people who are subjected to prolonged exposure of high UV light and toxic chemicals also run the risk of developing eye cancers. But practically, anybody can develop eye cancer."

Ahead of World Cancer Day, doctors say that uveal melanoma, localised radiotherapy like plaque therapy and brachytherapy are found to be effective - and cancers of the ocular surface and lid can be treated by surgical removal. Most of the eye cancers are not associated with well-known risk factors such as tobacco or alcohol consumption.