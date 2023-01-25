Home remedies to get rid of dark circles and eye bags

NEW DELHI: Dark circles and eyebags are often articulated in the same breath. But there’s a little difference between the two. Dark circles are characterized by the darkening of the under-eye skin, while, eye bags pertain to the swelling around the eyes.

Stress, anxiety, sedentary lifestyle, lack of adequate sleep are not the only factors that cause dark circles. Allergies, excessive salt intake, smoking, consumption of Alcohol, unhealthy diet and chronic sinus problems are the additional factors that can cause such distress.

To get rid of these, the below mentioned home remedies could be applied with proper caution.P.S. Do remember before applying any new remedy, the results may vary and prior patch test is recommended strictly.

Cucumber

Grate some raw potatoes or cucumber and place the shreds on your eyes. Relax and remove them after 10-12 minutes. Alternatively, you can also extract the juice of potatoes or cucumbers. Take a cotton ball, soak it in the juice, and place it over your eyes.

Make sure the entire area around the dark circles is covered. Leave it for 1-3 minutes and wash off with cold water. In case you are in a hurry, directly place slices of cucumber or potato on your eyes.