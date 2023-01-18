Researchers suggest effects of resistance training in older adults

WASHINGTON [US]: A protein response that takes place at the cellular level as a result of ageing includes a balance between oxidants and antioxidants, low-grade inflammation, and is the cause of many medical conditions.

Exercise has been found to balance oxidants like free radicals that accumulate in cells and damage DNA, regulate the inflammatory response, and improve the mechanism by which cells defend themselves against these stressors. In addition, resistance exercise is advised for older persons in order to support the maintenance of muscle, flexibility, and balance.

Aging and related diseases are associated with alterations in oxidative status and low-grade inflammation, as well as a decreased endoplasmic reticulum (ER) unfolded protein response (UPR).

UPR is a functional mechanism by which cells attempt to protect themselves against ER stress, resulting from the accumulation of the unfolded/misfolded proteins.

One group of proteins associated with the aging process is the mitochondrial heat shock protein 60 (HSP60), which has been demonstrated to play a protective role in the ability for cells to remain active and healthy.

Currently, there is limited research investigating the effects of resistance training in older adults on the expression of HSP60 and Klotho, a gene involved in the aging process in mammals.

A new study by researchers at Florida Atlantic University, in collaboration with the University of Leon in Spain, examined whether an eight-week resistance training program would modulate the oxidative status, the UPR activation and key inflammatory pathways as well as their relationships with HSP60 and Klotho proteins.