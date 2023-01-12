Mental health issues common among school kids, say experts

Inter-personal communication is crucial for maintaining sanity. For teachers, it goes a step further and enables them to pick up on facial queues and physical gestures of their students to understand what they want. “Interactions with all students in a physical classroom was a given before the pandemic. Especially among the shy quiet ones, we could read their faces clearly and concentrate on them according to their capacity. But in online class, we couldn’t see everyone’s faces. It was hard to even hear them speak clearly. Without knowing them, providing any knowledge will result in nothing,” says Kamatchi, a teacher in a private school, Taramani. “Lack of peer-to-peer mentoring was also a major drawback of online classes, as students couldn’t express their thoughts and opinions to someone of their own age.”