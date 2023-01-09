Easy workout routines to kick start your day

NEW DELHI: Morning time is one of the most ideal for workouts. A good exercise in the early hours keeps the body refreshed and energetic throughout the day. However, the onus of taking out time for a proper workout routine in the middle of busy schedules can be quite overwhelming. Fret not. Here are five easy and quick workout routines you can do to start your morning with good zeal and high spirits.

JUMPING JACKS

A few reps of this simple exercise require you to just jump and stretch your hands from your feet to your head and vice-versa. A few reps of this routine give not just an arm and leg workout but also help exercise the chest and keep our heart rate healthy.