Identify eye problems early with regular checks
CHENNAI: Increasing cases of progressive diseases like age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy (DR) has become a concern. Experts say that lifestyle changes can help in keeping eyes healthy.
About 17.6 per cent to 28.9 per cent of diabetics in India suffer from diabetic retinopathy (DR).
DR is a result of uncontrolled diabetes that damages retinal blood vessels.
It can further cause leakage of fluids into the macula. This is called diabetic macular edema (DME). One out of 3 diabetics can develop DME.
Since these diseases do not show distinctive symptoms in the early stages, regular check-ups are paramount.
Dr Rajiv Raman, Sankara Nethralaya, Senior Consultant Vitreoretinal Services, says, “In my practice I see majority of patients who seek help have already suffered severe retinal damage. Therefore, it is extremely important that you identify the signs and symptoms of eye diseases on time. If you experience blurry or distorted vision, see a specialist immediately. If you’re seeing dark or blank spots it can be a sign of both AMD and DR. DR can also be totally asymptomatic which is concerning given there are several options like medicines, injections, surgery and laser therapy to treat diseases and preserve vision.”
