Identify eye problems early with regular checks

Dr Rajiv Raman, Sankara Nethralaya, Senior Consultant Vitreoretinal Services, says, “In my practice I see majority of patients who seek help have already suffered severe retinal damage. Therefore, it is extremely important that you identify the signs and symptoms of eye diseases on time. If you experience blurry or distorted vision, see a specialist immediately. If you’re seeing dark or blank spots it can be a sign of both AMD and DR. DR can also be totally asymptomatic which is concerning given there are several options like medicines, injections, surgery and laser therapy to treat diseases and preserve vision.”