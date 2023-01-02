Breast tumour removed without surgery at a pvt hospital

CHENNAI: The most common way to remove the benign breast tumors is a surgical intervention.

However, a private hospital in the city recently performed a vacuum assisted breast biopsy and excision technology and no surgery was done.

The technology has been recently commissioned at the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre that helped to remove benign breast tumors without any surgery in a day care procedure.

"It has also greatly improved accurate diagnosis for cancer compared to the widely used traditional core needle biopsy," says Dr Bhawna, who specialises in breast cancer radiology.

Doctors say that the breast lump causes anxiety, since it raises the fear of cancer. However, breast lumps may be cancerous or non-cancerous. It is important to evaluate breast lumps early so that, if they are due to cancer, treatment is promptly started and if they are benign, there is no need to worry.

Surgery is the most common option for removal of the breast lump.

Doctors say that Vacuum assisted excision (VAE) helps to facilitate non-surgical removal of benign breast lumps like fibroadenomas is possible without the need for hospital admission or large surgical scars.

In most of the places, core needle biopsy is done to extract sample breast lumps or remove suspicious calcifications which sometimes fail to give adequate samples.

Vacuum-Assisted Breast Biopsy (VABB) allows better sampling, entire focus of suspicious calcifications is removed helping efficient histopathology analysis. VABB and VAE have been recently commissioned at the Department of Radiology at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre.

Dr Bhawna, Professor of Radiology, who specializes in breast imaging, says “Now, more accurate diagnosis is possible with VABB and benign breast lumps called fibroadenomas can be removed entirely without the need for surgery with VAE.

Both VABB and VAE are cheaper as hospital admission is not needed and provide better cosmetic results for women”.

The use of VABB is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and NICE (UK) for the complete removal of fibroadenoma. Abroad, VABB and VAE are widely used and have replaced surgical excision for certain breast lumps, she added.