Experts emphasize on choosing sanitary products wisely

CHENNAI: While sanitary napkins and tampons are the basic need of many women and girls, experts say that women have favoured pads and tampons when it comes to sanitary care due to their ease of use and convenience. However, despite their functionality, these products come with disadvantages of their own.

Cotton pads may contain the pesticides that are used to grow the cotton plant, which can get absorbed into the skin upon use. Similarly, some companies use bleaching agents to give their pads a clean-white appearance.

Aside from these dangers, sanitary pads contain Phthalates and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs).

Phthalates are chemicals used to make plastic more durable, while VOCs are chemicals used in things such as paint, carpets, adhesives, foam, air fresheners, cleaning products, cosmetics, etc.

"The vaginal mucous membrane is a very thin layer which makes it prone to absorbing such chemicals. This may increase the risk of developing different cancers like cervical cancer, uterine cancer and skin cancer. It is recommended that when it comes to pads, using organic cotton pads that are pesticide and bleach-free is preferable," says Dr Spoorthi Arun, Internal Medicine, Promed Hospital.

She added that tampons provide greater physical freedom as compared to pads. However, people who use super-absorbent tampons are at a risk of developing Toxic shock syndrome (TSS) if they are left in for too long. "The symptoms of TSS can range from a high fever, low blood pressure, and vomiting, to organ dysfunction, fast breathing, headache, insufficient urine production, and mental confusion, which can be life-threatening," said Dr Spoorthi.

Several super-absorbent tampons were removed from the market and the number of people developing TSS reduced drastically. However, it is important to remember to change the pads and tampons frequently.

Experts say that a highly feasible alternative to both traditional products is the menstrual cup, which provides functionality along with a decreased health risk. They are silicon-based, which typically devoid them of toxic chemicals that can cause such problems.

"The menstrual cups are environmentally friendly as they aren’t disposable, can be used after sanitisation. It is important to clean them and sanitise them after each use. Not many people are aware of the side effects and which is why they need to be informed better when they choose the sanitary products or their choice," says menstrual educator Kavya.