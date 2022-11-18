5 ways for men to keep their skin healthy this winter

NEW DELHI: While winters are a cozy time, your skin may struggle through the harsh cold. It is prone to dry out and feel scratchy or flaky if not tended to properly.
And if you are a man, your naturally tough and firm skin can easily turn itchy if not taken care of. Hence, it is time to take a little more care of your skin than usual. Fret not!
Here are 5 easy steps you can take to protect your skin from succumbing to the cold.
While using stronger face washes during hot, sweaty summers is understandable, winters require the skin to be pampered a bit. Hence, ditch your usual product and use a milder face wash to keep your skin clean, without drying it out.
The chill in the winter air can be harsh on the skin, leaving it scaly and itchy. Lower temperatures require moisturizers which act deep enough into the skin to keep it supple and smooth the whole day. Hence, choosing one with a thick texture is the way to go.
While the sun may not be visible all too often during peak winters, it doesn’t mean the harmful UVA and UVB rays it emanates have stopped existing too. Avoid going out without sunscreens. Preferably use a product which also has moisturizing elements like Shea Butter or Jojoba Oil.
Shaving against the direction of your facial hair can cause unnecessary strain on the skin and make it prone to cuts. Shave in the direction they are growing, it’s both safe and better for keeping the skin smooth. Also, uses cream-based products for an after-shave, as solutions tend to have a drying effect on the skin.
When it comes to skincare, some body parts tend to get neglected often. Your elbows, neck and knee caps require just as much attention as your face. Don’t forget to give them their daily skin nutrition by using a cream-based body lotion, you’ll be thankful the whole day long.
