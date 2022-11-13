Anti-pollution skincare tips for men

Deep cleansing

The three most common effects of exposure to pollution are accelerated skin aging, pigmentation, and acne formation. The thumb rule to prevent all this begins with deep cleaning, followed by the incorporation of antioxidants or a good regenerative compound. For deep cleansing, choose a facewash that has compounds like activated charcoal in the ingredient list.

Actives such as charcoal helps pull out dirt from deep in the skin, making them harder working and faster acting. And if you have a product like the Bombay Shaving Company Charcoal Facewash, you have the power of activated bamboo charcoal, which has stronger cleansing capabilities. The product is enhanced with vitamins and antioxidants extracted from papayas, and pomegranate extracts that hydrate while combating aging. Translation - you don't have to spend too long anti-polluting your face!