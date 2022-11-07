The effects of hard water on hair

NEW DELHI: Water is an essential component for human survival; it is used as an all-purpose agent in everything from cleaning to grooming. Albeit the survival of our livelihood depends on water, 1 in 3 people globally does not have access to clean water for drinking and sanitization.

India has a prevalence of hard water, hard water consists of calcium and magnesium in the range of 120-180 parts per million or PPM. Due to a larger concentration of magnesium and calcium, it can lead to dry skin, unhealthy hair, and other health hazards. So if you are experiencing hair loss or limp hair that feels sticky and uncleaned no matter how well you clean it, it might be the result of using hard water.

Hard water does not thoroughly clean your hair and leaves the residue of hair products behind; as a result, you apply more friction to your hair to wash it clean, stripping it of its natural moisture. Your hair and scalp get dryer and unhealthier with every wash leading to hair loss. Besides, the high content of magnesium and calcium puts you at a higher risk of suffering from scalp conditions such as seborrheic dermatitis (flaking of the scalp), scalp eczema causing scalp redness, itching, flaking, and the formation of oily, scaly patches on the scalp.

It is important to note that hard water alone does not cause hair loss, it might be a major contributor along with other contributors such as stress, environmental changes (for instance, hair sheds more during monsoon), dietary habits, lifestyle maladies, and underlying disorders. To acquire hair loss treatment for hair loss that's caused due to varied reasons, a holistic approach to treatment is required. This is when the natural and gentle science of homeopathy helps. Homeopathy is a holistic science, i.e. it considers the environmental, physical, and psychological constitution of an individual to better understand where their condition is stemming from. Homeopathy does not treat hair loss at the surface, but it navigates through all the underlying causes and gets to the root of the problem.

Homeopathic remedies for Hair loss caused due to Hard Water:

Thuja Occidentalis is used to treat hair loss caused by itchy scalp, dryness, and dandruff. Hair is extremely dry, lacks luster, and grows at a relatively slow rate.

Fluoric acid is one of the most effective homeopathic remedies for hair growth. It aids in the treatment of patchy hair loss and promotes healthy hair growth on the scalp. Use in the treatment of hair that tangles, roughens, and breaks easily.

Phosphorus: It is used to treat hair dryness and premature greying. Also useful in the treatment of dandruff that causes hair to fall out in bunches.

Note: If you are experiencing hair loss as a result of hard water exposure, it is recommended that you seek treatment from a homeopath; please do not self-diagnose.