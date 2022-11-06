The importance of a workout regime to check diabetes

Early in the exercise, the glycogen stores are utilized as fuel. Further when the glycogen stores are depleted, the muscles increase the uptake of blood glucose along with the free fatty acids released from the adipose tissues.

Muscles can utilize your blood glucose without insulin intervention when you're doing physical activity.

What type of activity helps in diabetes management?

All forms of exercise such as aerobic, resistance, or doing both in a structured workout regime has shown to lower HbA1c values in people with diabetes.

Resistance training and aerobic exercise both help to lower insulin resistance, however, combining the two types of exercise proved more beneficial than doing either one alone. In a recent meta-analysis, aerobic, resistance, and combined exercise training were found to be associated with HbA1c reductions of 0.67 per cent following 12 or more weeks of training.

Hence people with diabetes need to maintain a healthy workout regime.