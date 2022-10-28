Keep your home pet odour-free

It always starts with the hygiene and grooming of your pet:

Regular bathing schedule for pets is an important step - like for dogs it could be once every 7-10 days. And post this, drying them well after a wash is important to keep away infections as well as the wet smell of pets.

Wash their feet as they come in from a walk- a dog foot washer is something that could be invested in.

Grooming pets regularly is important - brush everyday, for both long and short haired dogs and cats.

Trimming your dog's fur from time to time is key - especially before summer and monsoon months. Paying extra attention to trimming the hair around their paws helps to keep sand and mud out of the house.