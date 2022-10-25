Tune into these audio series and get going

NEW DELHI: The holiday season has come, along with joyful yells and clogged highways! Undoubtedly, the current rise in traffic has left us all dissatisfied and bored. The best way to deal with this is to listen to some entertaining audio series and immerse yourself in the realm of entertainment.



IANSlife has compiled five audio series to help you become hooked throughout the holiday season.



Raabta - Five years later, Mahi returned to her country. She wants to take revenge on her sister for taking her parents away from her. Her sister didn't even spare Mahi's love of life. Mahi wanted to become a successful actress by fulfilling her childhood dreams. However, her sister was still plotting against her. One day, after her sister is caught in a conspiracy, she saves a child. Does Mahi have any old relationship with that child? Will Mahi find her lost love? Listen to know, Raabta, an unsolved story of relationships that is narrated by RJ Priyanka.



Love Contract - Kabir's illness has not allowed him to have a girl in his life. His family forces him to marry Shreya, but the marriage has a secret that only Kabir and Shreya know. It is a Contract Marriage. How will Kabeer and Shreya live this forced relationship? What will this contract end with? Listen to this epic audio series written by Anhad Naad Gwalior and available on Pocket FM, and find out.



Adulting on Audible - Adulting, a 20-episode series created by Dice Media, is a coming-of-age story about two young women trying to handle the responsibilities of being independent adults in the fast-paced, urban bustle of Mumbai. Take a peek into the daily life and shenanigans of Ray & Nikhat (played by Yashaswini Dayama and Aisha Ahmed respectively), as they try to make it through adulthood in their own unique way.



TinyTales on Gaana - Original, immersive audio short films in Hindi with six episodes featuring a brand-new story. Pratik Arora creates this audio fiction anthology podcast. From taking you on a weekend camping trip to creating a thrill in your mind with its episode Time Lag, TinyTales is a set of powerpack stories.



'Aakhiri Rishta' on Mirchi Plus - Narrated by actor Neena Gupta, the 30-episode series explores the theme of 'love knows no age' and challenges the social construct that love must be found at a certain age. The series takes the listeners through the love story of two characters in their 60s, their apprehensions, and more. The series, through its 60-plus-minute episodes, showcases how the protagonists - Shanti and Vinod - meet and how the turn of events in their lives brings them