Daily food items that can be helpful in improving eyesight

NEW DELHI: Consuming a healthy, balanced diet is crucial in this digital age where the majority of people spend more than half of their waking hours on laptops, desktops, and smartphones in order to combat the myriad eye-related problems that come along with such a lifestyle.

In order to have a healthy set of eyes you need to have eating habits that can improve eye problems while improving vision as well. So, here's a quick checklist of foods that can help you in getting your eyes healthier.