Safety tips: Dos and don’ts while bursting crackers

CHENNAI: There will be a lot of fanfare and celebration surrounding the festival of lights. While Deepavali definitely merits a big celebration, it’s equally crucial to do it with the utmost safety. The number of eye damage cases that occur during the celebration is higher than average due to the use of firecrackers. Elder family members should therefore keep an eye on the kids while they participate in the festivities. Each person must take care and caution when celebrating the holiday because injuries from fireworks can also happen to innocent onlookers.

Dr Pallavi Joshi shares some do’s and don’ts while bursting crackers.