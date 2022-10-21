Safety tips: Dos and don’ts while bursting crackers

CHENNAI: There will be a lot of fanfare and celebration surrounding the festival of lights. While Deepavali definitely merits a big celebration, it’s equally crucial to do it with the utmost safety. The number of eye damage cases that occur during the celebration is higher than average due to the use of firecrackers. Elder family members should therefore keep an eye on the kids while they participate in the festivities. Each person must take care and caution when celebrating the holiday because injuries from fireworks can also happen to innocent onlookers.
Dr Pallavi Joshi shares some do’s and don’ts while bursting crackers.
DO’S
•Ensure to buy fireworks from a licensed dealer
•Keep a bucket of sand or a fire extinguisher handy
•Ensure there are no inflammable and combustible materials around the fire-cracking area
•Follow all safety precautions issued with the fireworks
•Discard used fireworks in a bucket of water
•Ensure to burst crackers in safe areas that are not crowded
DON’TS
•Don’t let children play alone with firecrackers
•Don’t wear synthetic clothes or loose garments; thick cotton clothes are ideal
•Don’t apply cream or oil to the affected area, in case of an eye injury, consult an ophthalmologist immediately
•Don’t light crackers while holding them in your hand; they should always be lighted in open grounds pointing straight up
•Don’t keep the firecrackers near burning diyas or agarbhatis
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android