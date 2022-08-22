Fitness needs to be promoted among elderly, say experts

CHENNAI: Senior citizens often feel that physical exercises are not for them. They fear they might injure themselves and often resort to just resting and being inactive all the time. However, physical exercises are an important aspect to physical and mental well-being, this applies to everyone including senior citizens. Going by the same idea, Athulya Assisted Living organised ‘Staying fit @ 60+’, to promote physical fitness & well-being among senior citizens in Neelankarai.

The initiative was aimed at spreading awareness on the importance of physical fitness among senior citizens and the benefits it brings to them. The activity saw the participation of more than 100 senior citizens, who were trained under the supervision of experienced fitness experts.

The initiative also saw healthcare experts, including nutritionists, physicians and psychologists, educate the gathered senior citizens on the benefits of a regular physical exercise routine.

Speaking on the initiative, Srinivasan G, Founder & CEO, Athulya Senior Care, said, “Although it is necessary to keep in mind that the type of exercises and degree to which elder people can perform the exercises, but it varies a lot from young people and senior citizens are not aware of it. We sought the help of fitness experts from a private company and other health experts to educate elders on the right method to approach and indulge in physical fitness."

Elderly were given assistance required for these physical exercises, nutritional requirements to energise themselves, and caution on the possible risks to look out for.