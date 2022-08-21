Unani toothpaste for dental ailments by Dawakhana Tibbiya

ALIGARH: The Dawakhana Tibbiya College in Aligarh Muslim University has created with a Toothpaste dubbed ‘Payodent that promises to help with gums that have swollen or bleeding gums as well as the condition of pyorrhoea.

The Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor, described this as an “big leap in the area of Unani medications” and expressed his hope that it will become an everyday product in households all across the nation in the near future.

“In the present, when people are frantically searching for Unani products to meet all household necessities including medicines and cosmetics The Toothpaste should be a draw for those in the search of an effective Toothpaste for an effective and safe solution to various dental issues,” said Professor Tariq Mansoor.

He however, urged Dawakhana’s Dawakhana management to concentrate on its reliable and nationwide marketing to ensure maximum reach to customers.

Professor Salma Ahmad (Member-In-charge, Dawakhana Tibbiya College) stated that the Toothpaste is the result of collaboration between academia and industry as well as the result of collaboration that was conducted by the Department of Saidla, Ajmal Khan Tibbiya college and Dawakhana Tibbiya College.

“It has been registered with the department concerned as well as the Dawakhana Tibbiya College owns its ownership”, she added.

She stated that the Toothpaste, endorsed by the Directorate of Unani Services under the Ministry of Ayush, offers an effective treatment of bleeding gums, swelling or bleeding gums tooth decay, sensitivity and bad breath.

It also offers a solution for the most commonly seen dental disease known as pyorrhoea.